National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) will report sales of $226.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.24 million and the lowest is $221.90 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $213.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $891.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $896.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 634.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 125,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 337,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,943. The stock has a market cap of $984.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

