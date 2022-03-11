National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) will report sales of $226.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.24 million and the lowest is $221.90 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $213.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $891.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $896.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 337,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,943. The stock has a market cap of $984.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.
About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.