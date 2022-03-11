National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to post sales of $655.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $630.35 million to $681.00 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $551.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $67.26. 2,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $67.71.

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

