National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

