Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.13% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

