Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in February

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOPMF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 41,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

