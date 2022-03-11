Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOPMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NOPMF stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $13.49. 41,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

