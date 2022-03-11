NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.170 EPS.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.28. 72,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. NetApp has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.56.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,623. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,761 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

