NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK stock remained flat at $$3.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,011. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

