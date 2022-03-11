NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NTWK stock remained flat at $$3.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,011. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
