Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 809.5% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NHS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,601. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $13.57.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
