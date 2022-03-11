Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 809.5% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NHS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,601. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $13.57.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.