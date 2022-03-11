Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells $30,087.00 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,184 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $16,174.08.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Furlong sold 268 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $911.20.

On Friday, January 21st, Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.38. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 40,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 300,651 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.