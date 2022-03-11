NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeuroPace updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NPCE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 2,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeuroPace Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
