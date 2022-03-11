NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeuroPace updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NPCE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 2,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

