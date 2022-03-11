Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the February 13th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS NCMGY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.97. 116,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,020. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

