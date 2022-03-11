Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.24. 20,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,915. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

