Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 59 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $9.88 on Friday, hitting $523.71. 17,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $561.54 and a 200 day moving average of $621.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

