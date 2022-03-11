Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.67. 32,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,609. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

