NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) rose 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 314,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 174,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$36.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

