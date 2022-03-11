NEXT (NEXT) Achieves Market Cap of $475,256.23

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, NEXT has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $475,256.23 and $101.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.04 or 0.00265694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001275 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001783 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

