NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

NXTC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.01. NextCure has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NextCure by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

