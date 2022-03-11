NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Director James Carl Stewart Sells 150,000 Shares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NEX stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

