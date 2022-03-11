NFT Alley Market Capitalization Achieves $21,105.17 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $21,105.17 and $146,334.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.23 or 0.06600168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,280.16 or 0.99973931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041957 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

