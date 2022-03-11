Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Given a C$3.75 Price Target at Laurentian

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) received a C$3.75 target price from equities researchers at Laurentian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 298.94% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. Nighthawk Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35.
About Nighthawk Gold (Get Rating)
Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.