Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Given a C$3.75 Price Target at Laurentian

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) received a C$3.75 target price from equities researchers at Laurentian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 298.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. Nighthawk Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35.

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,247,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,405,470.82. Insiders bought 103,500 shares of company stock worth $74,770 over the last ninety days.

About Nighthawk Gold (Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.