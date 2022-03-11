NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 229.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in NIKE by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in NIKE by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 90,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 154,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NKE stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.78. The company has a market capitalization of $201.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

