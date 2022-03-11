Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTC NCLTY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. 343,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,462. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nitori has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61.

