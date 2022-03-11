nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in nLIGHT by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 626,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,285. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $685.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.36.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.