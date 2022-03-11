Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NRDXF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Nordex alerts:

Nordex stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.