Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.

NYSE JWN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 5,202,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,945. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

