Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.
NYSE JWN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 5,202,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,945. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.