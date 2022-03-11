Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nortech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Nortech Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nortech Systems (NSYS)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.