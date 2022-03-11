Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nortech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NSYS opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

