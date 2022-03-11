Northland Securities Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $120.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

