NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.