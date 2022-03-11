Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.42

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $5.94. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 716,654 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
