Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 71,335 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 255,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,019,000 after buying an additional 80,334 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 59.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 71,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 58,774 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.57. 246,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,022. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.