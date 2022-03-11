NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives $8.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of research firms have commented on NUVSF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NUVSF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 23,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,513. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

