NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

NVA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.95.

TSE:NVA opened at C$10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.78. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

