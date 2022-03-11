O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 324,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:OI opened at $12.01 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
About O-I Glass (Get Rating)
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
