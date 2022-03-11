O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 324,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE:OI opened at $12.01 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.