Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. Approximately 9,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,910,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

OSH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,833. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

