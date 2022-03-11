Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTLY opened at 5.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 5.09 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTLY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 15.43.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

