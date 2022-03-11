Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.43

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 484842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of analysts have commented on OBELF shares. Raymond James upgraded Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $657.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

