Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.50. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 893.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $9.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 48,447,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,313,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $59.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

