Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.50. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 893.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $9.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 48,447,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,313,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $59.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

