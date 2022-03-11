Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Stock Price Up 5%

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.71 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.71 ($0.13). 266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ocean Outdoor from GBX 1,115 ($14.61) to GBX 1,120 ($14.68) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

