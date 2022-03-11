Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Up 11.2%

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 18,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,574,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

