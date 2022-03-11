Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.80

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 800267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.
