ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 25,000 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00.

NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 508,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $610.77 million and a PE ratio of -23.35.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth about $3,900,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON24 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.