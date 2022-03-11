One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%.

Shares of OLP stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,953. The stock has a market cap of $654.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

