OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Buys $22,325.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.65 per share, with a total value of $22,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OMF opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 38.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

