OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Buys $22,325.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.65 per share, with a total value of $22,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of OMF opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
