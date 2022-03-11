OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $60,300.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

