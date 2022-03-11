Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.58

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.58 and traded as low as C$82.49. Onex shares last traded at C$82.49, with a volume of 240,818 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

