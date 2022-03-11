Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $79.95 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ONTO. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

