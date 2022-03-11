Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 78,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.83 and a beta of 0.62. Ooma has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 165,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after buying an additional 77,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.