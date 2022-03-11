Oppenheimer Cuts PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target to $16.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.96.
Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
