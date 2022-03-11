Oppenheimer Cuts PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target to $16.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

