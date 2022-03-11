Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

NYSE:OPY opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $538.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $365.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Oppenheimer by 112,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.